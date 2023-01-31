Madhya Pradesh: CM Rise School to provide all facilities to students, says Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput said that the CM Rise School to be set up at JC Nagar will provide better education than a private school does.

Apart from that, there will be other activities in the CM Rise Schools, he said.

Rajput made the statement during the Bhoomipujan of a CM Rise School at JC Nagar development block in Surkhi assembly constituency on Tuesday. A sum of Rs 33 crore will be spent on the construction of the school.

The students of the CM Rise School in JC Nagar will be provided with all facilities required for overall development, Rajput said.

According to the minister, the MP government is working for the development of all sections of society.

Vikas Yatras will be taken out from February 5 when Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated.

During those Yatras, Bhoomipujan for projects and inauguration of the finished projects will be done, he said.

He said that people’s problems would also be solved during the Yatras.

The students of class 10 and class 12 who have got more than 80% marks will be given Rs 1,000 during the Yatras, he said.

He further said that JC Nagar was a backward area, but the state government continuously worked for its development.

Now, there are big buildings, schools, colleges and stadiums in the area, he said, adding that the children and their parents witnessed the Bhoomipujan of CM Rise School.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started Ladli Behana Yojna after the Ladli Lakshmi scheme, he said.

The women belonging to all communities will get Rs 1,000 a month through the scheme, he said.

According to the minister, more than 700 teams are taking part in Mantri Cricket Cup, he said, adding a religious event will be organised in Surkhi where Dhirendra Shashtri, head of Bageshwar Dham, will deliver a discourse.

There will be 62 class rooms at the CM Rise School in JC Nagar where 2,100 students will be able to study, Rajput said.

