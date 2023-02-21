Madhya Pradesh: CM Rise School principal removed

Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Girish Mishra has removed the principal of Tihali Bai Higher Secondary CM Rise School, Shailendra Kumar Gupta. Mishra asked the principal to report for duty at the office of the district education officer till further orders, official sources said on Tuesday.

The collector took the decision on the grounds of complaints by the vice-principal and the students of the school. The district education officer has set up a three-member committee to probe the complaints against Gupta.

According to the complaints, Gupta’s behaviour is not according to the norms of the CM Rise School. The principal misbehaved with the female students and wrongly touched them, the complainants said.

The principal encouraged the students to sing Bollowood numbers at the events organised in the school. The principal has been removed from the post.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)