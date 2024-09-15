 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Unveils AIIMS Findings On Cancer Survey
The survey focused on various age groups as outlined by the World Health Organisation and also gathered data on oral health issues such as dental caries, periodontal disease, dental malocclusion, and oral mucosal lesions.

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled the findings of a comprehensive cancer survey conducted by AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday. The extensive survey engaged 47,837 participants from 41 districts in the state. Of these, 28,077 (58.7%) were from rural areas, while 19,760 (41.3%) were from urban locals.

CM emphasizing the state government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services stated, “Our government is dedicated to advancing health facilities and ensuring that every citizen of Madhya Pradesh has access to quality medical care.

The insights provided by AIIMS Bhopal are instrumental in guiding our health policies and programs.” Professor (Dr) Ajai Singh, executive director of AIIMS Bhopal, said, “The survey’s results are crucial for understanding the current health landscape in Madhya Pradesh.

Our efforts are aimed at providing data-driven insights to enhance public health strategies.” The newly developed mobile application, named ‘Oral Health Survey Monitoring Mobile Application,’ and the accompanying specialized software are designed to streamline data collection and analysis.

Additionally, AIIMS Bhopal has created an ‘Oral Health Data Bank’ to support ongoing and future research efforts.

