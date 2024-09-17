 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers Shivraj, Scindia Extend Wishes To PM Narendra Modi On 74th Birthday (WATCH)
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers to Lord Vishwakarma, at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja on Tuesday and extended greetings to the citizens of the state.

CM Yadav also extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today.

"I would like to extend greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. PM Narendra Modi is also celebrating his 74th birthday today and I extend greetings to him too. May he lead a long life...," CM Yadav told ANI.

Besides, 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' is a Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the gods. It is being celebrated on September 17 this year. Nonetheless, the exact date of Vishwakarma Jayanti varies from year to year because it is based on the Hindu lunar calendar.

Senior BJP leaders pour in wishes:

Union Agriculture Minister and Madhya Pradesh former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to X to extend birthday greetings to PM Modi.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya wished long health life to PM Modi on his 74th birthday.

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scinida posted a picture with the Prime Minister, lauding his policies for country's development.

