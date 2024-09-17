Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers Shivraj, Scindia Extend Wishes To PM Narendra Modi On 74th Birthday (WATCH)

PM Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers to Lord Vishwakarma, at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja on Tuesday and extended greetings to the citizens of the state.

CM Yadav also extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today.

"I would like to extend greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. PM Narendra Modi is also celebrating his 74th birthday today and I extend greetings to him too. May he lead a long life...," CM Yadav told ANI.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "I would like to extend greetings to the people of the state on #VishwakarmaJayanti. PM Narendra Modi is also celebrating his 74th birthday today. I extend greetings to him too. May he lead a long life..." https://t.co/0rQqilgna4 pic.twitter.com/zk2y6nHQB1 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

Meanwhile, in a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Warm greetings to the architect of 'New India', the world's most respected politician, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Under your leadership, the country is rapidly moving towards achieving the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat' and becoming a global superpower. May Baba Mahakal bless you with good health, long life and a glorious life." "Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ten years of the Modi government has laid the foundation of a new, strong and prosperous India," the CM wrote in another post.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं...



मोदी सरकार के 10 वर्षों ने एक नए सशक्त एवं समृद्ध भारत की नींव रखी है।



10 वर्षों के कार्यकाल में आरंभ हुईं 10 ऐसी योजनाओं और अभियानों पर एक नज़र, जिन्होंने देश और मध्यप्रदेश, दोनों की तस्वीर बदल दी... pic.twitter.com/6fNqPFepbX — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 17, 2024

Besides, 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' is a Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the gods. It is being celebrated on September 17 this year. Nonetheless, the exact date of Vishwakarma Jayanti varies from year to year because it is based on the Hindu lunar calendar.

Senior BJP leaders pour in wishes:

Union Agriculture Minister and Madhya Pradesh former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to X to extend birthday greetings to PM Modi.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya wished long health life to PM Modi on his 74th birthday.

शुभ जन्मोत्सव !!!



मां भारती के परम उपासक और विश्व पटल पर भारत का मान बढ़ाने वाले जननायक प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं...



आप सदा स्वस्थ रहे, चिरायु हो और आपके सशक्त नेतृत्व में भारत सफलता के नित नए आयाम छुए, बाबा महाकाल से यही… pic.twitter.com/9jpHArVoUh — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) September 17, 2024

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scinida posted a picture with the Prime Minister, lauding his policies for country's development.