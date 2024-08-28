 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Flag Off 'Pashu Seva Rath' To Provide Health Care Services To Animals In Gwalior (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Flag Off 'Pashu Seva Rath' To Provide Health Care Services To Animals In Gwalior (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Flag Off 'Pashu Seva Rath' To Provide Health Care Services To Animals In Gwalior (WATCH)

The initiative aims to strengthen the long-standing commitment to animal welfare, particularly cow protection.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off 'Pashu Seva Rath' | X

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off 'Pashu Seva Rath' to provide health services to animals in Gwalior on Wednesday. The initiative aims to strengthen the long-standing commitment to animal welfare, particularly cow protection.

In a post on X, office of Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, "Gwalior has always been a pioneer in the service of animals, especially Gau-seva. To further strengthen this effort, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ji and Scindia ji flagged off Pashu Raksha Vaahan today."

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Man Tortures Cow With Iron Rod, Inserts It In Private Parts For Trespassing His...
article-image

According to the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, many cattle and other animals got injured after getting hit by vehicles. The corporation started 'Pashu Seva Rath' to provide health services to animals suffering from illness and unable to stand on their feet.

The Pashu Seva Rath will take the injured and sick animals to the Gaushala for treatment. The residents can give information about sick and injured animals in their vicinity on phone number 07512438358 and mobile number 9644 08123. After getting proper treatment, the animal will be sent back to their residing area.

FPJ Shorts
Tanuj Virwani Compares His '10 Years' Journey With Inside Edge Co-Star Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'He Becomes Star A Almost Overnight' (EXCLUSIVE)
Tanuj Virwani Compares His '10 Years' Journey With Inside Edge Co-Star Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'He Becomes Star A Almost Overnight' (EXCLUSIVE)
Gujarat Flood Videos: Death Toll Reaches 16, Over 8,500 People Relocated, Army Called In For Rescue And Relief Ops
Gujarat Flood Videos: Death Toll Reaches 16, Over 8,500 People Relocated, Army Called In For Rescue And Relief Ops
Hema Malini Demands 'Action' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Request Mamata Banerjee To Facilitate What Is Right'
Hema Malini Demands 'Action' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Request Mamata Banerjee To Facilitate What Is Right'
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 100 CCTV Cameras To Bust Interstate Robber Gang; 5 Arrested Within 36 Hours Of Vasai Courier Agency Heist
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 100 CCTV Cameras To Bust Interstate Robber Gang; 5 Arrested Within 36 Hours Of Vasai Courier Agency Heist
Read Also
VIDEO: Women Congress Face Cops' Wrath During 'Nari Nyay Andolan' In Bhopal, Demand ₹8500 A Month...
article-image

Yadav reached here to inaugurate and participate in the Regional Industry Conclave being held at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University in the district.

Additionally, this year, the Madhya Pradesh government has increased funds by around 90 crore from the previous year. In total, ₹252 crore has been given for cow welfare. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Flag Off 'Pashu Seva Rath' To...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Flag Off 'Pashu Seva Rath' To...

Madhya Pradesh Man Tortures Cow With Iron Rod, Inserts It In Private Parts For Trespassing His...

Madhya Pradesh Man Tortures Cow With Iron Rod, Inserts It In Private Parts For Trespassing His...

VIDEO: Women Congress Face Cops' Wrath During 'Nari Nyay Andolan' In Bhopal, Demand ₹8500 A Month...

VIDEO: Women Congress Face Cops' Wrath During 'Nari Nyay Andolan' In Bhopal, Demand ₹8500 A Month...

MP Regional Industry Conclave: Adani Group To Invest ₹3.5k Crore In Guna-Shivpuri; Godrej To Bring...

MP Regional Industry Conclave: Adani Group To Invest ₹3.5k Crore In Guna-Shivpuri; Godrej To Bring...

Regional Investor Conclave 2024: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Positive Of Attracting 'Huge...

Regional Investor Conclave 2024: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Positive Of Attracting 'Huge...