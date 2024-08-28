Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Flag Off 'Pashu Seva Rath' To Provide Health Care Services To Animals In Gwalior (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off 'Pashu Seva Rath' | X

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off 'Pashu Seva Rath' to provide health services to animals in Gwalior on Wednesday. The initiative aims to strengthen the long-standing commitment to animal welfare, particularly cow protection.

In a post on X, office of Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, "Gwalior has always been a pioneer in the service of animals, especially Gau-seva. To further strengthen this effort, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ji and Scindia ji flagged off Pashu Raksha Vaahan today."

According to the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, many cattle and other animals got injured after getting hit by vehicles. The corporation started 'Pashu Seva Rath' to provide health services to animals suffering from illness and unable to stand on their feet.

The Pashu Seva Rath will take the injured and sick animals to the Gaushala for treatment. The residents can give information about sick and injured animals in their vicinity on phone number 07512438358 and mobile number 9644 08123. After getting proper treatment, the animal will be sent back to their residing area.

Yadav reached here to inaugurate and participate in the Regional Industry Conclave being held at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University in the district.

Additionally, this year, the Madhya Pradesh government has increased funds by around 90 crore from the previous year. In total, ₹252 crore has been given for cow welfare.