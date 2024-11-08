Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Neuro Surgeons’ Conference On November 9

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 22nd conference of MP-CG unit of the Society of Neuro-surgeons titled ‘SONCON 2024’ is being organised here on November 9 and 10 at Anjushree Hotel. Around 200 delegates along with a dozen well-known neuro surgeons and neurologists from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Lucknow, Nagpur and Jabalpur would be participating in it.

City’s famous neuro-surgeon and organising secretary Dr Rupesh Khatri told reporters that the special medical conference will informally begin on November 9 at 8.30 am with the technical session. The inauguration ceremony will be held from 6 pm which will be graced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while Juna Akhada Mahamandleshwar Swami Shaileshanand Giri will be the special guest.

According to Dr Khatri, the purpose of MPCG NEUROCON SONCON 2024 is to facilitate the exchange of latest knowledge and expertise in the field of neurology and neurosurgery. Renowned experts, doctors and researchers from India and abroad will participate in the conference, sharing insights on new discoveries and advancements in neurosurgery and neurology.

The conference will provide a platform for the medical community to exchange their experiences and research work, while also contributing to the development of neuro-medicine in the city, he added. Noted neuro-surgeon from Indore and organising chairperson Dr Vasant Dakwale said that the neruo disorders have increased after COVID-19 and fast changing lifestyle has added to the problem.

He said that the traffic load has also increased the work of doctors. According to him, no precautionary test or check-up of the neuro disease can be done as it is a symptomatic disease.

As soon as a person is paralysed he should be given treatment and if a patient is properly attended by the doctor within a period of 6-8 hours he may get major relief. To avoid neurological disorders, people must be stress-free and should do physical exercises daily and control food habits, Dr Dakwale said.