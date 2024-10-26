 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Meets Consul General of France Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet To Discuss Investment In Trade & Tourism
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Meets Consul General of France Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet To Discuss Investment In Trade & Tourism

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Meets Consul General of France Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet To Discuss Investment In Trade & Tourism

Séré-Charlet first met officials of the state tourism board and discussed the possibilities of promoting exchange in the cultural and tourism sector between France and Madhya Pradesh, he said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Consul General of France Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet and discussed possibilities of investment by the European country in trade, industry and tourism sectors.

The consul general called on the chief minister at the latter's residence on Friday evening, and principal secretary to the chief minister, Sanjay Shukla, was also present on the occasion, an official said on Saturday.

Séré-Charlet first met officials of the state tourism board and discussed the possibilities of promoting exchange in the cultural and tourism sector between France and Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Madhya Pradesh is known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes. Bhedaghat, Sanchi, Bhimbetka and Khajuraho are popular among French tourists.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar Sees Average Of Over One Suicide Daily, RTI Shows; 218 Suicides Reported In First 9 Months Of 2024
Mira Bhayandar Sees Average Of Over One Suicide Daily, RTI Shows; 218 Suicides Reported In First 9 Months Of 2024
Real Estate In Industrial & Logistics Record Over 50% Demand Growth In Jul-Sep Quarter: Savills Report
Real Estate In Industrial & Logistics Record Over 50% Demand Growth In Jul-Sep Quarter: Savills Report
Prakash Raj Opens Up About Feeling 'Helpless' After Losing 5-Year-Old Son Sidharth: 'Some Wounds Are Deeper Than Flesh'
Prakash Raj Opens Up About Feeling 'Helpless' After Losing 5-Year-Old Son Sidharth: 'Some Wounds Are Deeper Than Flesh'
Mira Bhayandar: SVEEP Initiative Uses 'Mehendi' Art & Street Plays To Boost Voter Turnout In Twin-City Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Mira Bhayandar: SVEEP Initiative Uses 'Mehendi' Art & Street Plays To Boost Voter Turnout In Twin-City Ahead Of Assembly Elections

"The state is set to strengthen its tourism ties with France. The French embassy and Madhya Pradesh tourism board will work together to promote culture and tourism," the official said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Regional Industrial Conclave: Investment Proposals Worth ₹31K Crore Received In...
article-image

During an interaction with the tourism board's additional managing director, Bidisha Mukherjee, the French delegation led by Séré-Charlet discussed the possibility of promoting exchange in the cultural and tourism sector.

The director of the French Institute in India and counsellor for education, science and culture, Gregor Trumel and coordinator of the Alliance Française's Network in India, Emilie Jacament, were part of the delegation, the official said.

Points such as publicising tourist destinations of India, making tour guides proficient in the French language and giving opportunity to French artists to perform in cultural events of the state were discussed during the interaction, she said.

Read Also
VIDEO: Kartikey Singh Chouhan Replies To ‘Chacha’ Digvijaya Singh’s Advice On Budhni Campaign...
article-image

Mukherjee said tour guides in Madhya Pradesh will be trained in the French language with the help of the French Embassy so that they can easily guide French tourists and make their journey easier.

She said the tourism board has trained 19 guides in the French language training. Now, front office executives, receptionists and other beneficiaries working in hotels and resorts of the tourism department will also be made proficient in the language.

Mukherjee also invited French film producers and directors to shoot in Madhya Pradesh and added that artists from France would be invited to major events organised in Madhya Pradesh, and artists from the state would also be a part of the cultural programmes in France.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Approves Key Four-Lane Lakhnadon-Raipur Highway Project, Boosting...

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Approves Key Four-Lane Lakhnadon-Raipur Highway Project, Boosting...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Meets Consul General of France Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet To Discuss...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Meets Consul General of France Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet To Discuss...

MP Oct 26 Weather Updates: Cyclone 'Dana' To Bring Light Rain On Dhanteras; Wind To Gain Speed

MP Oct 26 Weather Updates: Cyclone 'Dana' To Bring Light Rain On Dhanteras; Wind To Gain Speed

From Mahakal To Omkareshwar, 5-Day Itinerary To Explore The Pilgrim Gems In Madhya Pradesh

From Mahakal To Omkareshwar, 5-Day Itinerary To Explore The Pilgrim Gems In Madhya Pradesh

MP: Food Safety Officials Seize Famous Sweets-Namkeen Shop In Jabalpur Over Poor Hygiene In Kitchen

MP: Food Safety Officials Seize Famous Sweets-Namkeen Shop In Jabalpur Over Poor Hygiene In Kitchen