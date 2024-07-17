 Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav In Delhi, Decision On Allotting Districts To Ministers Likely
Seven months have passed since the government was formed, but the ministers have yet to get charge of districts. The ministers may be allotted districts after central leadership’s nod.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav suddenly left for Delhi on Tuesday night. His trip to Delhi was planned at noon.

During his stay there, Yadav may hold talks with a few Union ministers about certain issues related to the state.

Seven months have passed since the government was formed, but the ministers have yet to get charge of districts.

The ministers may be allotted districts after central leadership’s nod.  

Ramniwas Rawat, who switched over to the BJP from the Congress and was recently sworn in as minister, is yet to get a department. Yadav may also hold discussions with the central leadership over Rawat’s department.

He may discuss some political issues of the state with some people associated with the BJP and the RSS.

The Chief Minister did not meet the central leadership after the announcement of Amarwada by-poll results.

Yadav will discuss the works being done in the state.

Now, focus is on development

To a question about giving a cabinet berth to Kamlesh Shah who has won the assembly by-election from Amarwada, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the focus would be only on development for two years.

