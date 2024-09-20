 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Highlights State's 'Safe Environment' During Investment Roadshow In Kolkata (WATCH)
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Highlights State's 'Safe Environment' During Investment Roadshow In Kolkata (WATCH)

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted his state's "safe environment for women" during an investment roadshow in Kolkata on Friday.

The comment of the BJP leader came when the TMC-ruled West Bengal is rocked by protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

"I remain concerned about women's safety. The sense of security that Madhya Pradesh provides is unmatched. We are also witnessing significant investments coming to our state," Yadav told PTI on the sidelines of the roadshow.

The crime rate is "very low" in Madhya Pradesh, he claimed.

"It's not just about women's safety. The state offers a safe environment for everyone," he added, without directly commenting on the August 9 incident.

Madhya Pradesh officials stated that their state allows women to work night shifts in factories, a major demand from the industry. The jute industry in Bengal has sought relaxation from the state government to allow women workers to work night shifts in jute mills to overcome the labour shortage.

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri, who was present in the programme, said they continue to invest in Madhya Pradesh, including in renewable energy sectors, and its new plants are awaiting inauguration by the Chief Minister Yadav.

MP Birla Group MD & CEO Sandeep Ghosh also said that they remain committed to the state with plans for expansion.

Combined, the investment roadmap of ITC and M P Birla Group in Madhya Pradesh is pegged at around Rs 5,000 crore over the next few years.

In 2025, a year dedicated to industrial growth announced by the chief minister, Madhya Pradesh aims to position itself as a lucrative investment destination.

The Kolkata session, which engaged the industrial community of West Bengal and its neighbouring states, followed similar events held in Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

Friday's event attracted around 700 participants, including prominent industrialists from sectors such as steel, food processing, IT, textiles, and logistics.

Representatives from various West Bengal districts also attended the programme. The Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, scheduled for February 7-8 in Bhopal, is expected to host delegates from nine countries, including Bangladesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation highlighted its policies and subsidies to attract investment in manufacturing, food processing, textiles, logistics, steel manufacturing, tourism, and IT/ITES.

Yadav declined to provide an investment target but expressed confidence that the roadshow would be a "huge success", given the vast potential for growth in Madhya Pradesh as envisioned in the national agenda of 'Viksit Bharat - Viksit Madhya Pradesh.'

