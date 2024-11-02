Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Convenes Emergency Meeting On Elephant Deaths

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sensational deaths of ten elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district has left everyone concerned. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called an emergency meeting over the incident late on Friday night and directed that a high level team shall be immediately sent to Umaria district to amass all kind of information related to the incident.

Minister of state, Forest department, Dilip Ahirwar , Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal , Head of Forest Force Asim Shrivastava will go to Umaria to amass all the information related to the incident. They will submit their report to CM in twenty four hours.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain joined the meeting in virtual manner. The meeting held at CM House was attended by Additional Chief Secretary to CM Rajesh Rajora, ACS Forest Ashok Barnwal and other senior officers.

In this meeting CM tried to apprise himself about the incident. It was informed that the test report of dead elephants will come in atleast four days.

CM said that as test reports will come in four days, hence decision has been taken to get necessary information at senior level.

No negligence will be tolerated in elephant deaths case. If it comes to the fore that there was delay in treatment then stern action will be taken against the guilty. Government is serious towards protection of Forest and wild animals. It is said that vast amount of Kudo was found inside the stomachs of elephants, hence scientific test would be done to know that whether it contained some poisonous substance. He cautioned Forest department that no such kind of incident shall happen again.