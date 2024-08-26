Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Kushabhau Thakre Memorial In Dhar On His Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A memorial will be constructed to honour BJP and Bharatiya Jana Sangh stalwart late Kushabhau Thakre in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

A gallery dedicated to the life of Thakre, who was former BJP president and BJS founder member, will be developed at the convention centre named after him here, Yadav added.

Yadav was speaking on the occasion of Thakre's birth anniversary, which falls on August 26 as per the Hindu calendar. He was born on August 15, 1922.

"A memorial will be constructed at the birthplace of Thakre in Dhar district and a gallery dedicated to his simple lifestyle will be developed in the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal," Yadav said.

"Thakre dedicated his entire life for the nation. He was known for his simplicity and leading life with minimum resources. His work to expand the organization and empowering it will inspire and enlighten all in the party," Yadav added.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP chief VD Sharma said Thakre was known for hard work, service and running the organization and expanding it with mutual cooperation and funds and taking along everyone.