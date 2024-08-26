 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Kushabhau Thakre Memorial In Dhar On His Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Kushabhau Thakre Memorial In Dhar On His Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Kushabhau Thakre Memorial In Dhar On His Birth Anniversary

A gallery dedicated to the life of Thakre, who was former BJP president and BJS founder member, will be developed at the convention centre named after him here, Yadav added.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A memorial will be constructed to honour BJP and Bharatiya Jana Sangh stalwart late Kushabhau Thakre in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

A gallery dedicated to the life of Thakre, who was former BJP president and BJS founder member, will be developed at the convention centre named after him here, Yadav added.

Read Also
VIDEO: Villagers Take Out Funeral Of Monkey Amid DJ Music In Madhya Pradesh, Conduct Last Rites Akin...
article-image

Yadav was speaking on the occasion of Thakre's birth anniversary, which falls on August 26 as per the Hindu calendar. He was born on August 15, 1922.

"A memorial will be constructed at the birthplace of Thakre in Dhar district and a gallery dedicated to his simple lifestyle will be developed in the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal," Yadav said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: 35-Ft Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Installed Last Year Collapses In Sindhudurg; Oppn Hits Out At Shinde Govt
Maharashtra: 35-Ft Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Installed Last Year Collapses In Sindhudurg; Oppn Hits Out At Shinde Govt
Female Writer Accuses Kaagaz 2 Director VK Prakash Of Trying To Kiss Her & Force Her On Bed: 'Was Afraid To File Complaint'
Female Writer Accuses Kaagaz 2 Director VK Prakash Of Trying To Kiss Her & Force Her On Bed: 'Was Afraid To File Complaint'
Mumbai: Police Takes Cognizance Of Viral Video Of Minor Girl Thrashed In Versova; Counsel Victim, Accused & Parents
Mumbai: Police Takes Cognizance Of Viral Video Of Minor Girl Thrashed In Versova; Counsel Victim, Accused & Parents
MH CET 2024: CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment OUT, Check Here
MH CET 2024: CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment OUT, Check Here
Read Also
WATCH: Radha-Krishna Idol To Adorn ₹100 Crore Jewels At Madhya Pradesh Temple; 7-Strand Emerald...
article-image

"Thakre dedicated his entire life for the nation. He was known for his simplicity and leading life with minimum resources. His work to expand the organization and empowering it will inspire and enlighten all in the party," Yadav added.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP chief VD Sharma said Thakre was known for hard work, service and running the organization and expanding it with mutual cooperation and funds and taking along everyone.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Kushabhau Thakre Memorial In Dhar On His Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Kushabhau Thakre Memorial In Dhar On His Birth Anniversary

Janmashtami 2024: Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Decked Up With White Sevanti Flowers For Lord...

Janmashtami 2024: Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Decked Up With White Sevanti Flowers For Lord...

VIDEO: Villagers Take Out Funeral Of Monkey Amid DJ Music In Madhya Pradesh, Conduct Last Rites Akin...

VIDEO: Villagers Take Out Funeral Of Monkey Amid DJ Music In Madhya Pradesh, Conduct Last Rites Akin...

Janmashtami 2024: 10 Short & Sweet Baby Names Inspired By Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2024: 10 Short & Sweet Baby Names Inspired By Lord Krishna

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Financial Relief Of ₹20 Cr Each To Victims Of Kerala &...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Financial Relief Of ₹20 Cr Each To Victims Of Kerala &...