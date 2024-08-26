Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Financial Relief Of ₹20 Cr Each To Victims Of Kerala & Tripura Landslide

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mohan Yadav government has decided to provide financial relief of Rs 20 crore each to flood- and landslide-affected Kerala and Tripura on Monday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured that Madhya Pradesh stands with both states in their tough times and will support their recovery.

देश में मध्यप्रदेश सहित विभिन्न राज्य भीषण वर्षा, बाढ़ एवं भूस्खलन से प्रभावित हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनों में त्रिपुरा व केरल राज्य में भीषण प्राकृतिक आपदा की घटनाएँ हुई हैं; जिसमें बड़े स्तर पर जन-धनहानि होना अत्यंत दुखद है।



श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व पर मेरे द्वारा मध्य… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 26, 2024

Taking to his Twitter handle, CM Mohan Yadav said that along with Madhya Pradesh, different states in the country are affected by heavy rains and landslides.

"In the last few days, severe natural calamities occurred in Tripura and Kerala, and owing to this, there has been a huge loss of lives and properties.

"On the pious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to give relief of Rs 20 crore each to Tripura and Kerala. He added that his sympathy is with the affected people and that he prays to God to ward off the problem as soon as possible."

Notably, heavy rains and landslides have wrecked havoc in Kerala's Wayanad and Tripura. In Kerala, several people have died in rain-related incidents, and homes have been washed away in the deluge. Numerous villages have been cut off from the rest of the state.

Same is the saga of Tripura. Heavy rains have battered Tripura, leaving hundreds of people affected.