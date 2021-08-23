Madhya Pradesh: CM meets Union minister, demands 11 lakh additional doses

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh L Mandaviya in Delhi on Monday and demanded 11 lakh additional vaccines for the state’s massive vaccination campaign on August 25 and 26, as per an official release.

The CM apprised the minister of the state’s second phase of vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on August 25 and 26 and said a target was set to vaccinate a total of 35 lakh citizens in two days.

Chouhan urged the Union minister to help make the said campaign successful. The state should get an additional dose of 11 lakh vaccines by August 24 so that the campaign could be made successful.

As per the official release, the Union minister assured the CM that 11 lakh vaccine doses will be provided to the state government by the Centre by August 24.

The CM also informed the minister that paddy plantation work is in progress in the state, for which the demand for DAP has increased in the state. Along with this, top dressing of urea is being done in maize and paddy, due to which the demand for urea has also increased.

Chouhan further informed the minister that against the demand of 12.13 lakh metric tonnes of urea, only 8 lakh metric tonnes have been given by the Centre to the state till now. Similarly, the allocation of DAP has been provided only 5 lakh MT against 8.05 lakh MT demand.

Chouhan requested the minister that the remaining 4.13 lakh metric tonnes of urea and the remaining 3.05 lakh metric tonnes of DAP should be released by the Centre soon.

Apart from this, at the suggestion of the Union minister, the chief minister talked about implementing the e-rupee voucher scheme issued by the Centre on the lines of a pilot project in Madhya Pradesh for fertilizers in one district.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:08 PM IST