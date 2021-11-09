e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 12:08 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: CM holds meeting of Narmada Basin Projects Company Limited

At the meeting, discussions were held regarding projects, management and financial targets related to Project.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The projects of Narmada basin has to be implemented keeping in view the right and proper use of river water. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated this while holding the meeting of the Board of Directors of Narmada Basin Projects Company Limited at Mantralaya here on Monday.

At the meeting, the minister of state for Narmada Valley Development Bharat Singh Kushwaha, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, ACS and managing director Narmada Valley Basin Project ICP Keshari, ACS water resources SN Mishra, ACS farmers welfare and agriculture development Ajit Kesari, PS finance Manoj Govil and other officers were present.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 12:08 AM IST
