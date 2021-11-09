Madhya Pradesh: CM holds meeting of Narmada Basin Projects Company Limited

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The projects of Narmada basin has to be implemented keeping in view the right and proper use of river water. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated this while holding the meeting of the Board of Directors of Narmada Basin Projects Company Limited at Mantralaya here on Monday.

At the meeting, discussions were held regarding projects, management and financial targets related to Project.

At the meeting, the minister of state for Narmada Valley Development Bharat Singh Kushwaha, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, ACS and managing director Narmada Valley Basin Project ICP Keshari, ACS water resources SN Mishra, ACS farmers welfare and agriculture development Ajit Kesari, PS finance Manoj Govil and other officers were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 12:08 AM IST