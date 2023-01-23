Madhya Pradesh: CM dubs newly elected Congress executive body as a 'circus' | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dubbed the newly declared executive body of Madhya Pradesh Congress as a circus on Monday. He said no worker has been left out in Congress as a bid has been made to incorporate all of them as office bearers.

Moreover, Congress has said that this is not the final list of the executive body. Senior leader and in-charge for Madhya Pradesh J. P. Aggarwal said the list issued by the AICC "is not the final", and modifications will be carried out after the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

“The political affairs committee of Congress has a father son duo. Somewhere it is a party of mother-son and somewhere it is a party of father-son. This is the fate of Congress…. who is the worker, only appeasement is going on (in Congress),” Chouhan said.

He also said that former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath makes a promise daily. “I have said it yesterday as well that the old Vachan Patra has not been fulfilled by him. But the public is not going to get duped. Kamal Nath might be thinking of returning to power by making false promises. However, people are not going to give him a chance to loot the state,” he said.