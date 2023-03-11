Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan with wife pays obeisance at Banke Bihari temple, Vrindavan

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh CM Chouhan with wife pays obeisance at Banke Bihari temple, Vrindavan

CM Chouhan and his wife stood amidst the crowd, faced jostling to have a glimpse of the almighty.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his wife Sadhna Singh paying obeisance at Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with wife Sadhna Singh reached Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh and offered prayers on Saturday. What is a matter of surprise is that CM and his wife reached the temple to pay obeisance like a commoner. People were surprised to see Madhya Pradesh CM and his wife standing in a crowd to pay obeisance.  

They stood amidst the crowd, faced jostling to have a glimpse of the almighty. They stayed at the temple for more than half an hour and sought the blessings of the almighty.

Notably, during the Holi festival, which lasts for days in Vrindavan, temples of God Krishna see an overwhelming crowd of devotees.

One such ancient temple is Banke Bihari temple which witnesses huge rush of devotees including politicians on Holi festival. 

article-image
