Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Plants Banyan Sapling On World Physiotherapy Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a Banyan sapling on World Physiotherapy Day along with State President of Indian Association of Physiotherapists Dr Jagdish Jaiswal, Dr D Vijay Kumar and Convener of Anti Quackery Committee Dr Ankur Aggarwal, Dr Harsh Thare and their colleagues. Chief Minister Chouhan also planted saplings of Moulshri, Kadamba and Jamun. Along with CM Chouhan, Vikas Goswami, Faizan Baig, Sushri Vibha Aneja and Sushri Chhaya Shivhare of Aadar Foundation Gwalior participated in the plantation.

Along with CM Chouhan, on the birthday of four-year-old child Sutiksh, his family members Sarvshri Saurabh Chaturvedi, Rajesh Bhargava, Sarjana Chaturvedi, Sushri Kalpana Chaturvedi and Sushri Srishti Bhargava planted saplings. Physiotherapist Association's Dr Manish Maheshwari, Dr Pankaj Sood, Dr Anant Singh, Dr Payal Malpani, Dr Ruchi Sood, Dr Garishma Aggarwal, Dr Deepak Kumar, Dr PR Suresh, Dr Jagpreet Singh, Dr Aslam, Dr Farooq also participated in the plantation.

