 Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Rani Durgavati On Her Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Rani Durgavati On Her Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Rani Durgavati On Her Birth Anniversary

Mughal ruler Akbar wanted to conquer the happy and prosperous kingdom of Durgavati.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to Rani Durgavati, an embodiment of indomitable valour and courage, on her birth anniversary. CM Chouhan garlanded her portrait and paid floral tributes in the auditorium located at his residence office.

Rani Durgavati was born on 5 October 1524 to Prithvi Singh Chandel of Kalinjar. The kingdom of Durgavati was Garhamandla. Its centre was Jabalpur. After the untimely demise of her husband Gond king Dalpat Shah, she herself started ruling as the guardian of her son Veer Narayan.

Mughal ruler Akbar wanted to conquer the happy and prosperous kingdom of Durgavati. Akbar attacked the Gondwana Empire under the leadership of Asaf Khan.

Read Also
MP: Father-Daughter Dead, 2 Others Critical After Speeding Car Rams Them In Neemuch
article-image

Many Mughal soldiers were killed in the battle, but the queen also suffered immense loss. Rani battled gallantly till the end.

Ultimately, the queen herself embarked on the path of self-sacrifice on 24 June 1564 by thrusting her own dagger into her chest.

Every year, a crowd of people gather at the Rani's tomb to pay homage to her martyrdom. Jabalpur University was named Rani Durgavati University in 1983 in honour of the queen.

The Government of India issued a postage stamp on the martyrdom day of Rani Durgavati on 24 June 1988.

Read Also
Priyanka Gandhi Highlights Shivraj's Name 'Missing' In PM Modi's Speeches In Poll-Bound MP, Raises...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Crime: Man Threatens, Rapes 13-year-old Girl

Bhopal Crime: Man Threatens, Rapes 13-year-old Girl

Bhopal: NGT Forms Committee For Spot Verification At Lower Lake For Proposed Collector Building At...

Bhopal: NGT Forms Committee For Spot Verification At Lower Lake For Proposed Collector Building At...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Will Perform Bhoomi-Pujan & Dedicate Loks And Memorials

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Will Perform Bhoomi-Pujan & Dedicate Loks And Memorials

Bhopal: State Govt To Award Arts Training Fellowships To Youths

Bhopal: State Govt To Award Arts Training Fellowships To Youths

Bhopal: Woman ‘Hypnotised’ By Two, Robbed Of Gold Earrings

Bhopal: Woman ‘Hypnotised’ By Two, Robbed Of Gold Earrings