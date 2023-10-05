Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Rani Durgavati On Her Birth Anniversary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to Rani Durgavati, an embodiment of indomitable valour and courage, on her birth anniversary. CM Chouhan garlanded her portrait and paid floral tributes in the auditorium located at his residence office.

Rani Durgavati was born on 5 October 1524 to Prithvi Singh Chandel of Kalinjar. The kingdom of Durgavati was Garhamandla. Its centre was Jabalpur. After the untimely demise of her husband Gond king Dalpat Shah, she herself started ruling as the guardian of her son Veer Narayan.

Mughal ruler Akbar wanted to conquer the happy and prosperous kingdom of Durgavati. Akbar attacked the Gondwana Empire under the leadership of Asaf Khan.

Many Mughal soldiers were killed in the battle, but the queen also suffered immense loss. Rani battled gallantly till the end.

Ultimately, the queen herself embarked on the path of self-sacrifice on 24 June 1564 by thrusting her own dagger into her chest.

Every year, a crowd of people gather at the Rani's tomb to pay homage to her martyrdom. Jabalpur University was named Rani Durgavati University in 1983 in honour of the queen.

The Government of India issued a postage stamp on the martyrdom day of Rani Durgavati on 24 June 1988.

