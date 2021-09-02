Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan inaugurates Aanwali ghat bridge

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a newly-constructed bridge at Aanwli Ghat, Sehore on Thursday and said that further development works will continue.

While addressing the inauguration event, he said that five bridges have been constructed over the Narmada River.

"Development will be increased here. This bridge will benefit people and further development works will continue," said Chouhan.

"Worshiped the Goddess Narmada at Aanwli Ghat today and prayed to the goddess to bring happiness and peace in the lives of all the citizens and bless them all. Today the newly constructed bridge has been inaugurated at Aanwli Ghat. Goddess is requested to always give us infinite energy to continue working for the welfare of the people," he further tweeted.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:19 PM IST