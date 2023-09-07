Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan For Conserving Environment At All Levels

FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has secured the top position in the country in the National Clean Air Survey - 2023 and received the first prize of Rs. 1.5 crore for being the best city with a population of over ten lakh people. Bhopal ranks 5th, Jabalpur ranks 13th, and Gwalior ranks 41st. Sagar ranks 10th among cities with a population of 3 to 10 lakhs, and Dewas ranks 6th among cities with a population of less than 3 lakhs.

The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav presented these awards at the National Clean Air Day 2023 National Program. This is the first occasion when the National Program of International Clean Air Day has been organized in a state.

Cities received awards ranging from 1.25 lakh to 12.5 lakhs

In the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakhs, Agra received the second prize of 1 crore rupees, Thane (Maharashtra) received the third prize of 50 lakhs, Amaravati received the first prize of 75 lakhs among cities with a population of three lakhs to ten lakhs, Muradabad received the second prize of 50 lakhs, Guntur received the third prize of 25 lakhs, and in the category of cities with less than three lakh population, Parwanoo of Himachal Pradesh received the first prize of 37.5 lakhs, Kalamb of Maharashtra received the second prize of 25 lakhs, and Angul of Odisha received the third prize of 12.5 lakhs.

The book "Sarasangrah," focusing on the best efforts of cities to reduce air pollution, was launched at the National Clean Air Program. A short film on success stories and mission life was screened.

The Chief Minister Chouhan and Union Minister Yadav inaugurated the National Program and also unveiled an exhibition focused on initiatives such as Deep Prajwalit Karan, National Program, Gau-Kasht, Waste Management, Carbon Capture, Pollution Control Measures, Plastic Waste Management, Clean Air Project, Selfie Kiosks, Pollution Control in the Cement Industry, etc.

CM Chouhan for respecting Nature

The Chief Minister Chouhan addressing the function said that love for the nature and the environment is deeply rooted in Indian values. Indian culture cautions that nature should not be exploited but conseerved. We should use natural resources and replenish them at the same time. The spirit of goodwill towards all living beings and the welfare of the world are the values inherent in India's thinking process. The concept of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" reflects this idea. This is an Indian value, and as part of Mission Life. The Prime Minister Modi has given this mantra to the entire world.

Chouhan said that three and a half years ago, he took a pledge to plant a saplings every day. Today people are joining this initiative. It has become a campaign.

CM Chouhan Greets Awardee Cities

The Chief Minister Chouhan congratulated the cities receiving awards at the National Program. He said that the efforts made to keep the air clean are aimed at ensuring the safety of future generations. All states will continue to work towards the welfare of humanity while competing for environmental conservation. It is essential to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle. Due to the adverse effects of environmental degradation, even rainfall is irregular. We need to understand these signs and contribute to improving the situation.

Govt. committed to ensuring clean air

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and Labor and Employment, Bhupendra Yadav said that the Prime Minister Modi reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring clean air. He announced his vision to improve air quality in more than 100 cities through a comprehensive approach. Following this, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change launched the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) as a national strategy, reorienting activities to reduce air pollution at the city and regional levels. As many as 131 cities have been identified. Coordination, cooperation, partnership, and continuous efforts of all stakeholders are helping achieve the objectives of the National Clean Air Program.

Yadav highlighted the notification of solid waste, plastic waste, e-waste, biomedical waste, battery waste, construction and demolition waste, hazardous waste management rules that cover waste management.

Those present were Environment Minister Hardeep Singh Dang, Principal Secretary Gulshan Bamra along with officials of the Government of India and those of various municipal corporations.

