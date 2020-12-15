Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan asks ministers to explain the benefits of new Agri Laws to people

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked all his cabinet ministers to explain the benefits of the new agricultural laws during their public interactions, meetings and programmes among the people.

Before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday Chouhan, through video-conferencing from the state capital Bhopal, asked the ministers to discuss the benefits of the new agricultural laws during their tours. Along with the farmers, all sections of society must be informed about the steps taken in the direction of economic progress through the new agricultural laws.

Chouhan described the new Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, as the ideal law for providing the highest value for paddy crops to farmers in Hoshangabad district and wanted similar steps to be taken in other districts as well in the interest of farmers. The details of the provisions made in these laws for improving the economic condition of the farmers should also be explained to the people. For this the cabinet ministers must lead from the front.