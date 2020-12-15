Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan asks ministers to explain the benefits of new Agri Laws to people

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked all his cabinet ministers to explain the benefits of the new agricultural laws during their public interactions, meetings and programmes among the people.
Before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday Chouhan, through video-conferencing from the state capital Bhopal, asked the ministers to discuss the benefits of the new agricultural laws during their tours. Along with the farmers, all sections of society must be informed about the steps taken in the direction of economic progress through the new agricultural laws.
Chouhan described the new Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, as the ideal law for providing the highest value for paddy crops to farmers in Hoshangabad district and wanted similar steps to be taken in other districts as well in the interest of farmers. The details of the provisions made in these laws for improving the economic condition of the farmers should also be explained to the people. For this the cabinet ministers must lead from the front.
Referring to the compensation given to the farmers, the Chief Minister said on December 18, the relief amount would be directly transferred to the farmers' accounts. In addition to the previous arrears, this year the relief amount for damage caused to soyabean crops and other crop losses will also be included. One thousand six hundred crore rupees are being directly deposited in the bank accounts of 35,50,000 farmers in the state.
Chouhan said strict action against all types of mafia raj in the state would continue. All the Ministers must strengthen this campaign in the interest of the common man. Along with the development of the state, the ministers should continue to play an active role in the task of controlling the mafia.
The Chief Minister said the ministers must keep a close watch on the work of the district corporations. They must handle their work with due diligence. "We have to give good results at a pace similar to a Twenty-Twenty (T20) match."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)