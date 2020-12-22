Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan announces Rs 4 lakh assistance to the kin of 5-year-old rape victim in Haryana

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 4 lakh immediate assistance to the family of the migrant labourer, where a five-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Jhajjar, Haryana.

Shocked by the abduction, rape and killing of a migrant labourer family's 5-year-old daughter in Haryana, the CM has taken many steps to provide relief to the victim family.

"The incident has shaken me up completely. I've talked to the deceased girl's father and also the Haryana CM in the matter. It won't be apt to comment on functioning of cops of the other state," Chouhan said before chairing the state cabinet meeting in Bhopal.