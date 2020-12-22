Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan announces Rs 4 lakh assistance to the kin of 5-year-old rape victim in Haryana

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 4 lakh immediate assistance to the family of the migrant labourer, where a five-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Jhajjar, Haryana.
Shocked by the abduction, rape and killing of a migrant labourer family's 5-year-old daughter in Haryana, the CM has taken many steps to provide relief to the victim family.
"The incident has shaken me up completely. I've talked to the deceased girl's father and also the Haryana CM in the matter. It won't be apt to comment on functioning of cops of the other state," Chouhan said before chairing the state cabinet meeting in Bhopal.
"We're sending Rs 4 lakh to the family in Haryana as immediate assistance and will render all possible help to the family. We totally stand with the family. I've spoken to the Haryana CM also in the matter and I am confident he'll do the needful for justice to the family, "Chouhan added.
"We're also sending an MP police team to help the family in Haryana, " he informed.
On Saturday evening, the accused had abducted the five-year-old daughter of the migrant labourers who hails from Damoh district. He locked the girl in a room, raped and killed her, while her parents tried hard to break open the locked room to save their daughter crying for help. The accused is a history-sheeter, who is already accused in eight criminal cases, has been arrested by Haryana police.
