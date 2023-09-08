Madhya Pradesh: CM Chopper Ferrying Diverted To Sabalgarh

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The helicopter carrying chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was diverted to Sabalgarh from Kailaras because of heavy rain in Kailaras and waterlogging on helipad, officials said on Friday.

The chief minister was scheduled to address public meeting in Kailaras, Jaura and Sabalgarh and few more places in Morena district on Friday.

