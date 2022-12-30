Madhya Pradesh: CM, cabinet ministers mourn demise of PM’s mother

PM Modi with his mother Heeraben | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed profound grief on the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben on Friday. Ministers also paid tribute to the PM's mother.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the life of late Heeraben remained an inspiring example of sacrifice, austerity and diligence. Paying tribute, he further added that the demise of mother brings such emptiness in life which can never be filled.

Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh also paid homage to the PM’s mother and prayed to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul. He said the life of the PM's mother remained a lesson of Karma and moral values.

BJP State President VD Sharma said the entire country stands with the PM in this hour of grief. In his condolence message, he said “Life of PM’s Mother is inspiring to all and it was the result of her sacrifice, moral values that we got a leader like PM Narendra Modi,”.