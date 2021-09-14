Madhya Pradesh: CM announces suspension of two officials at rally for PMAY corruption

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced the suspension of two officials for alleged corruption in building houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana from the dais while addressing a gathering in Niwari, over 350 kilometres from here.

Chouhan, speaking at the rally held in Jairon, asked officials for names of those indulging in corruption in PMAY, a Central housing scheme for the poor, and then repeated the names conveyed to him to the crowd.

"They (officials) are telling me some Uma Shankar was the CMO (chief municipal officer) and one Abhishek Raut is the sub engineer," Chouhan told the crowd, and when they replied "yes" in unison, he went on to announce the suspension of Shankar and Raut.

He also ordered an Economic Offences Wing probe against the two, and told the crowd that his government would ensure those who indulged in corruption went to jail.

During his rally, part of the 'Jandarshan Yatra' ahead of the Prithvipur Assembly bypoll likely to be held soon, the CM announced several projects for Niwai and Tikamgarh, officials said.

These include the construction of a college building in Orchha, a community centre in Mohangarh, the redevelopment of canal at an estimated cost of Rs 11.40 crore and and new bus stand at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

The Prithvipur Assembly bypoll has been necessitated due to the death of MLA Brajendra Singh Rathore of the Congress.

