Madhya Pradesh: Clouds of confusion loom over by-elections in state

The rising number of corona cases has cast a shadow over the Assembly by-elections in the state.

The seats falling vacant after the resignation of 22 legislators will complete six months in September.

According to rules, the by-elections should be held by the second week of September, so that the process for filling in the seats is completed before the completion of six months.

Both Joura and Agar constituencies are lying vacant for more than six months. The date for by-election to these seats has been extended because of the corona pandemic.