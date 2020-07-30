Madhya Pradesh: Clouds of confusion loom over by-elections in state

The rising number of corona cases has cast a shadow over the Assembly by-elections in the state.
The seats falling vacant after the resignation of 22 legislators will complete six months in September.
According to rules, the by-elections should be held by the second week of September, so that the process for filling in the seats is completed before the completion of six months.
Both Joura and Agar constituencies are lying vacant for more than six months. The date for by-election to these seats has been extended because of the corona pandemic.
Besides the 24 seats, three seats have also fallen vacant in July. Notifications have been issued for them.
Now, the commission has to decide whether they will hold the by-election to these three seats along with 24 constituencies or they will do it separately.
The review of voter’s list has yet to begin in these three constituencies. So there is a little chance of holding elections in these constituencies along with 24 other seats.
There is confusion over the dates of by-polls because of the corona pandemic.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora recently said the by-elections would be held on time.At a meeting of the EC, it was stated that the by-polls would be held at an appropriate time.
The coronavirus has spread to those constituencies where the by-elections will be held.
Nevertheless, if the elections are held in the state, it will be a big challenge for both the national parties, besides the government.
Those who will fight the elections, like Tulsiram Silawat, Kamlesh Jatav, Raghuraj Kansana, are afflicted with the coronavirus. Congress candidate from Sanwer Prem Singh Guddu has also tested positive for Covid-19.
Electioneering method to be changed
If the elections are held in September, the method of campaigning will be changed. Nevertheless, the Election Commission has yet to issue any guidelines about how to conduct polls in the time of corona pandemic.
According to sources, the commission may ban big election meetings, keeping in mind the spread of the virus. So the campaigning will be done through social and other media.
