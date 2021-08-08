Madhya Pradesh: Close shave for Scindia loyalist in Morena, three others but son sweeps their Swift away

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): It was a heart stopper for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Sharma and his four friends on Saturday afternoon when they were caught in the currents of the Son.

Sharma, a Scindia loyalist, went to Kaharpura Hanuman temple to seek the blessings of Mahant Sewakdas, priest of the temple.

The Son is in fury these days because of the torrential rains in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The river was flowing over a bridge near the Kanhar area on that day.

As he was returning in his Swift car, the water of the river was flowing over the bridge near Kanhar.

His driver, however, waded through the water. Just as the car moved a few meters, the water-level of the river suddenly increased.

The car stopped and began to slip away from the bridge.

Before the passengers could understand anything, the car started entering into the currents of the river.

The four passengers, then, jumped out of the car to save their lives.

On getting information, the Pahadgarh police rushed to the spot. A large number of villagers also reached there.

In the meantime, the 11th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 63 people from the flood-area in Ambah and Sabalgarh.

Besides, the NDRF team rescued more than 40 cattle from the flood-ravaged areas.

Deputy commandant of NDRF team Manoj Kumar Sharma and Aseem Upadhyay led the team that rescued 38 people from |Gadhi, Malbasai and Sabaskhpura.

Many of those whom they rescued were ill. The team also provided them medical aid.

The team also rescued a pregnant woman. Another team of NDRF rescued 25 people in Madanpura and Lakshmanpura villages.