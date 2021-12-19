Madhya Pradesh: Clinics run by quacks sealed, equipment drugs seized

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Two clinics run by quacks were sealed in Warashini, official sources said on Saturday.

The clinics were sealed following the directions issued by Chief medical and health officer Dr Manoj Pandey.

On getting complaints, the administration sent a probe team to the village. The team came across various irregularities at those clinics.

Medical officer Dr Kamalesh Jhode who inquired into the case came to know that Dr Vimal Bisen was running a hospital, Charak Health Clinic, in Golibar Chowk.

Although the inquiry team was informed that Bisen had BMS degree, no documents related to his qualifications were found at the clinic, sources further said.

ECG machine and allopathic medicines were found, but the registration papers of the clinic and licence for running it were not found.

The equipment and medicines found at the clinic were confiscated and the health centre sealed.

Similarly, another person Dr RH Ther was running a health clinic at Civil Lines.

A team led by Tehsildar Rajendra Tekan inspected the clinic on December 15. Medical officer of the district hospital Dr Arun Kumar Lanjewar was also part of the inquiry team.

At the time of checking the hospital a 70-year-old male patient was found in a bad state. The man was down with a paralytic attack.

On seeing the condition of the patient, Dr Lanjewar called an ambulance and rushed the patient to the civil hospital.

The probe team confiscated an ECG machine, a multi-para monitor, some allopathic medicines, a blood sample collection tube and other equipment. The team sealed the clinic.

Dr Thera showed the papers in support of his qualifications, which he obtained from Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal.

Those documents were sent to the dean of Gandhi Medical College for verification. Action is being taken against the clinics according to rules.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:19 AM IST