Madhya Pradesh: Cleanliness survey maha-abhiyaan 2023 set in motion in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): After orders had been issued by Narmadapuram collector, Neeraj Kumar Singh, the Cleanliness survey maha-abhiyaan 2023 was set in motion across the town on Monday.

Collector Singh had directed the Chief municipal officer (CMO) of Narmadapuram, Navneet Pandey to bring the cleanliness survey maha-abhiyaan 2023 into force, under which cleanliness activities shall take place in all 33 wards of the town.

With adherence to the Collector’s orders, CMO Pandey constituted several teams which swung into action from Monday morning and began carrying out cleanliness activities in the wards allotted to them. CMO Pandey has tasked all the members of the cleanliness teams to ensure hygiene in all the wards and spray insecticides over there on a daily basis till January 25.

Adding to the instructions, CMO Pandey has directed the cleanliness volunteers to submit a report of the work carried out by them by 6 pm daily. On the first day of the maha-abhiyaan, garbage was collected from various wards of the town by means of JCB and tractor-trolley, while insecticides were sprayed in drainages of the wards.

He warned of strict action against the ones not completing the assigned tasks conscientiously.

