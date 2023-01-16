e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Cleanliness survey maha-abhiyaan 2023 set in motion in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Cleanliness survey maha-abhiyaan 2023 set in motion in Narmadapuram

Collector Singh had directed the Chief municipal officer (CMO) of Narmadapuram, Navneet Pandey to bring the cleanliness survey maha-abhiyaan 2023 into force, under which cleanliness activities shall take place in all 33 wards of the town

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): After orders had been issued by Narmadapuram collector, Neeraj Kumar Singh, the Cleanliness survey maha-abhiyaan 2023 was set in motion across the town on Monday.

Collector Singh had directed the Chief municipal officer (CMO) of Narmadapuram, Navneet Pandey to bring the cleanliness survey maha-abhiyaan 2023 into force, under which cleanliness activities shall take place in all 33 wards of the town.

With adherence to the Collector’s orders, CMO Pandey constituted several teams which swung into action from Monday morning and began carrying out cleanliness activities in the wards allotted to them. CMO Pandey has tasked all the members of the cleanliness teams to ensure hygiene in all the wards and spray insecticides over there on a daily basis till January 25.

Adding to the instructions, CMO Pandey has directed the cleanliness volunteers to submit a report of the work carried out by them by 6 pm daily. On the first day of the maha-abhiyaan, garbage was collected from various wards of the town by means of JCB and tractor-trolley, while insecticides were sprayed in drainages of the wards.

He warned of strict action against the ones not completing the assigned tasks conscientiously.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Clash between two groups during cricket match in Mandsaur
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Triple murder case: Bhind police arrest three more accused

Triple murder case: Bhind police arrest three more accused

Bhopal: Mayor Malti Rai contacts District Legal Service Authority to settle family disputes

Bhopal: Mayor Malti Rai contacts District Legal Service Authority to settle family disputes

Bhopal: Divorce was never an option in Vedas

Bhopal: Divorce was never an option in Vedas

Bhopal: Man arrested for not returning rented cars

Bhopal: Man arrested for not returning rented cars

Bhopal: Food Minister Bisahulal Singh seeks airport in Anuppur, writes to Scindia

Bhopal: Food Minister Bisahulal Singh seeks airport in Anuppur, writes to Scindia