Madhya Pradesh class 12 board results to be declared on July 29

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce results of class 12 students on July 29 in the afternoon. Over 7.5 lakh students had registered in class 12 with the board.

In absence of written examination, the board replicated the decision taken by other state and central education boards to cancel the exams and assess students according to their internal performance.

In the formula adopted for preparing results of class 12, average marks of class 10 and internal assessment of class 11 and 12 will be added for final result.