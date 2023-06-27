Madhya Pradesh: Class 10, 12 Scholars From Government Schools Feted In Singrauli

FP Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 148 students of class 10 and 12, who had fared well in their respective board exams were felicitated in Singrauli on Sunday, official sources said.

The felicitation ceremony was organised at Atal community centre in Bilaunji of Singrauli, in which chairman of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Bhola Singh, general manager of NTPC, Praveer Kumar Vishwas, vice-president of Zila panchayat Archana Nagendra Singh, mountaineer Megha Parmar and other dignitaries were also present.

All the students who had performed splendidly in the board exams were awarded shields and citation letters, while their teachers as well as parents were also honoured on the occasion.

A motivational session was also organised on the occasion, which was led by mountaineer Megha Parmar. She shed light on her success journey during the session and underlined that she emerged as the first woman from Madhya Pradesh to climb the mount Everest.

To inspire the students present there, Parmar said that one should fix his/her goal and then persevere in their efforts to achieve the same, if they want to succeed in life. She also emphasized the significance of education and said that it is the only key to a successful life.

The district administrative officials had also been invited to the felicitation ceremony, who failed to show up at the event, sources said.