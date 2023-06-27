 Madhya Pradesh: Class 10, 12 Scholars From Government Schools Feted In Singrauli
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Class 10, 12 Scholars From Government Schools Feted In Singrauli

Madhya Pradesh: Class 10, 12 Scholars From Government Schools Feted In Singrauli

The felicitation ceremony was organised at Atal community centre in Bilaunji of Singrauli.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 03:27 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 148 students of class 10 and 12, who had fared well in their respective board exams were felicitated in Singrauli on Sunday, official sources said.

The felicitation ceremony was organised at Atal community centre in Bilaunji of Singrauli, in which chairman of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Bhola Singh, general manager of NTPC, Praveer Kumar Vishwas, vice-president of Zila panchayat Archana Nagendra Singh, mountaineer Megha Parmar and other dignitaries were also present.

All the students who had performed splendidly in the board exams were awarded shields and citation letters, while their teachers as well as parents were also honoured on the occasion.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Jagannath Rath Yatra On June 27
article-image

A motivational session was also organised on the occasion, which was led by mountaineer Megha Parmar. She shed light on her success journey during the session and underlined that she emerged as the first woman from Madhya Pradesh to climb the mount Everest.

To inspire the students present there, Parmar said that one should fix his/her goal and then persevere in their efforts to achieve the same, if they want to succeed in life. She also emphasized the significance of education and said that it is the only key to a successful life.

The district administrative officials had also been invited to the felicitation ceremony, who failed to show up at the event, sources said.

Read Also
MP: 'Drunk' Clerk Working At Indore Railway Station's Booking Office Suspended
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Class 10, 12 Scholars From Government Schools Feted In Singrauli

Madhya Pradesh: Class 10, 12 Scholars From Government Schools Feted In Singrauli

Madhya Pradesh: Featus Found on Train Sent For Post-Morten

Madhya Pradesh: Featus Found on Train Sent For Post-Morten

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Hurt In Road Accident, Dies In Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Hurt In Road Accident, Dies In Hospital

Congress spreads cobweb of lies before polls: BJP MLA

Congress spreads cobweb of lies before polls: BJP MLA

Madhya Pradesh: Super-Facility Hospital Doctors To Be Provided With Houses On Campus

Madhya Pradesh: Super-Facility Hospital Doctors To Be Provided With Houses On Campus