Madhya Pradesh: Clash over renaming village square leaves one dead, 7 injured

Renaming of a square at the village led to bloody clashes between two groups leaving one person dead and seven injured. A 24-year man was shot dead and another man sustained bullet injuries following a clash between two groups. Six others injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The incident occurred in Dobra village under Eitkhedi police station on Wednesday evening. Police have arrested and charged Sanjay Pal for the murder of Shubham Meena. Pal claimed that he fired in the air to intimidate his opponents but the bullet hit two men. Eighteen other persons of the two groups have been arrested in connection with the violent clashes. A huge police force is deployed in the village.

A bullet hit 24-year-old Shubham Meena on the neck, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Karan who sustained bullet injury on his leg and six other injured during the clashes are being treated in the hospital.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm, when two groups from the village including some 50 men from both the sides gathered to resolve a dispute over naming a square. A group led by Nirmal Pal and Jhanak Pal wanted the name of Harsiddhi Mata square to be changed to Pal Square. While, another group led by the Meena community was opposed to changing the square’s name. They had also submitted an application with the police on Tuesday urging to look into the matter. But, on Wednesday evening, the situation turned tense leading to violent clashes.

The people from both the sides had come carrying rods and sticks. Initially the representatives of the two groups entered into dialogue, but soon heated arguments broke between them. The members of the two groups turned violent and attacked each other, leaving nearly 7 people injured. Someone among them opened fire and a bullet hit Shubham Meena near his neck. Shubham and Karan, who also sustained bullet injury, were rushed to hospital. Shubham died during treatment, while the condition of Karan is stated to be under control. Police remained clueless about the incident until 10 pm, until someone called dial-100. Police force rushed to the spot and admitted injured to hospital. Police have booked 18 persons from the Pal group and 8 persons from Meena group for the clash.

Police had cautioned the groups to resolve issue warned amicably: ASP

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Dinesh Kaushal said the local police had held a meeting with villagers and had asked them to resolve the matter amicably. On Tuesday evening, one of the groups had put up a board at the square, but police removed it asking the group to resolve the issue. But, the next day a few youths from both sides gathered and engaged in a violent fight, he said.