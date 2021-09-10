Madhya Pradesh: Civic body staffer hurt inscuffle with ex-corporator in Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of the civic body suffered severe injuries on Wednesday when a former councillor beat him up following a dispute over closing of CM Helpline complaints, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred after a brawl broke out between two employees of the civic body and a former councilor Kafil Qureshi. A case was lodged at the police station. Both parties demanded lodging of FIR against another, sources further said.

The police filed a case for preventing government officials from working and beating them up against Qureshi took him into custody. One of the employees of the municipal corporation, Mahendra Prajapati, who was injured in the scuffle, said that he had gone to the office with another employee Alok Sharma.

Qureshi breezed into their office room and said that complaints received from his ward and lodged on CM Helpline would not be shut. Prajapati said that as he had received an order from the senior officials for closing the complaints, he would work accordingly.

No sooner Qureshi had heard the Prajapati’s plea than he flew off the handle and began to beat up the employee. The former councilor also beat up those who tried to save Prajapati who sustained severe injuries.

Qureshi said that he had gone to the office of the civic body to inform the officials that CM Helpline complaints from his wards should not be shut without any reason.

President of the Karmachari Sangh Bhagirath Sharma said that nobody should fight with employees. He demanded lodging of an FIR against the accused.

According to chief municipal officer Nishikant Shukla, the municipal corporation is a government organisation, so anyone having any complaint should meet him.

Nobody has the right to fight with a government employee, he said.

Town inspector Satyendra Singh Rajput said that the chief municipal officer of the civic body had submitted an application and that the employees too had handed over complaints to him.

The police are inquiry into the case and a case would be registered against the accused.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:33 AM IST