Madhya Pradesh: Civic body staffer ends life by jumping before train in Gwalior

Picture for representation

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A civic body worker committed suicide by jumping before a running train, the police said on Monday.

Dharmendra, a resident of the Kailash Talkies area of the city, committed suicide by jumping before a running train. His wife, Sunita, said Dagora, a supervisor in the civic body, used to harass him and put absent mark against his name.

Before taking the extreme step, he had called up Sunita asking her to send his son near the AG office bridge with the diary. But by the time his son reached there, the man had died. Sunita said Dharmendra had taken a loan from a bank, but as he was unable to pay the installments, the bank concerned got his salary stopped.