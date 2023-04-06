Madhya Pradesh: Civic body removing Encroachers, stray animals from Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Nagar Palika Parishad’s effort to drive out stray cattle from the city and to remove encroachers from government land is going on.

Chairperson of the civic body Neetu Yadav and chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey have played an active role in removing encroachers from the city.

A squad, comprising ten officials of Nagar Palika, has removed those who have encroached upon drains and other places in the city.

The purpose of the civic body is to keep the city clean, so that there may not be any problem in smooth flow of traffic.

As part of the campaign, the team drove away stray cattle from Satrasta and Indira Chowk.

Both Yadav and Pandey said the department was catching the stray cattle and sending them to cowsheds, because accidents often occurred due to the homeless animals.

Therefore, a team has been set up to free the roads in the city from stray cattle, they said.