Madhya Pradesh: Civic Body Fails To Check Stray Cattle, Residents In Trouble

FPJ

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): More than 500 stray cattle are moving on the roads in the city causing troubles to the commuters.

The stray cattle move around Sabji Mandi, Galla Mandi, bus stand, Sankat Mochan Chouraha, and on the main roads. Nevertheless, the civic body has not taken any action to drive out the cattle from roads.

Although the government provides funds for setting up cowsheds, no action has been taken to construct them.

Stray dogs sometimes attack children. On the other hand, cows cause losses to vegetable shop owners and sweetmeat sellers.

Cattle fight with each other. Consequently, commuters get panicked.

Once the civic body used to build sheds for keeping stray cattle, but it is not being done now.

Residents demanded the administration to send the stray cattle to cowsheds.

The animal husbandry department did not tag these animals. A resident Ramji Tamrakar said the civic body did not take any action to prevent stray cattle from moving around the city. The bikers and car drivers face a lot of problems and, often, accidents occur.

Chief municipal officer of Uehchara KN Singh said the civic body was taking all measures to remove cattle, but cowsheds are yet to be built.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)