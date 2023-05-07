Madhya Pradesh: City executive meet of BJP backward cell held

FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The city executive meeting of BJP Pichhda Varg Morcha was held at BJP office here on Sunday, sources said. District BJP president Raju Batham was chief guest on the occasion.

District media incharge Vikas Dandotiya told media persons that activities by BJP were discussed. Post this, he said that the works yet to be done by the party in the town, ahead of Vidhan Sabha elections were also highlighted in the meeting.

Batham shed light on the strategy to be adopted to execute the works yet to be done and laid emphasis on propagation of the accolades gained by the central and state government.

Pichhda Varg Morcha district president Sanjay Kushwaha, district vice-president Sonu Rathore, divisional president of BJP Pichhda Varg Morcha Aakash Rathore, and other workers such as Ramveer Lodhi, Mahendra Dhakad, Krishna Rajak, Ansh Yadav, Manoj Jha, treasurer Tenny Kushwaha, IT cell incharge Golu Rathore and others were also present in the meeting.