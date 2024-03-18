Madhya Pradesh: City Council Chairperson, Several Congressmen Join BJP

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fielded by the BJP from the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in Sehore began campaigning from Monday. He reached Kakadkheda village in Ichchwar assembly constituency where he addressed a public meeting. Chairperson of Kothari Nagar Parishad which comes under Ashta assembly constituency, Nagina Radheyshyam Dalpati and five other corporators of the Congress took the BJP membership in the presence of Chouhan.

District media in-charge of the BJP, Susheel Sancheti told said Chouhan admitted all the members into the party. Chouhan’s supporters, Karan Singh Verma, Ravi Malviya, MLA of Ashta Gopal Singh, former MLA Raghunath Singh Malviya and others welcomed the new entrants in the party.

MCC Violation Plaints To Be Solved In 100 Minutes: Collector

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district electoral officer Sonia Meena has said the complaints about violation of MCC will be worked out in 100 minutes. The collector said that C-Vigil has been prepared to watch violation of MCC. The C-Vigilance App should be downloaded by logging in Citizento file a complaint. As soon as the complaint is uploaded in App, it will go to the district control centre (DCC) which will inform the flying squad.

The team will reach the spot for verification, the collector, adding that afterwards, the inquiry team will upload all the details. The returning officer forwards the details for action. The entire process is completed in 100 minutes, but the complainant should be linked with GPS. DCC set up at the collectorate will function for 24 hours. Deputy collector Neeta Kori has been made nodal officer of DCC. Deputy director of agriculture JR Hedau and manager of district public service management Anand Jhairwar have been appointed assistant nodal officers.