Madhya Pradesh: Citizens Vow To Cast Votes In Polls In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A training camp was held in Piparseva village to tell people about how to vote and how to conduct an election.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat, Morena Icon of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme Dharamveer Pal and a large number of school children of class 5 took part in the camp.

The children and officials visited different places in Pipraseva village and raised awareness among the residents about the importance of one’s voting right.

They told the people to vote without fear. According to sources, the representatives of SVEEP organise various events on the premises of Aganwadicentres daily.

As part of the event, an essay competition was held in a high school in the Jarha sector.

Sector inspector Pratibha Mishra and Ritu Gupta were the judges. A Mehndi design competition was also held as part of the SVEEP campaign.

An awareness rally was also organised in Karari Bhatari and NawliBadagaon villages. Sector observer Mamata Sharma led the rally. The citizens were administered an oath that they would cast their votes in the ensuing election.

In Aroda village Panchayat, a song – Ayo Sakhi Vote Deve to encourage voters to take part in election – was sung.