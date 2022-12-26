Madhya Pradesh: Citizen Consumer Guidance Forum announces fierce agitation against proposed electricity rate hike

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Citizen Consumer Guidance Forum has announced a fierce agitation against the proposed electricity rate hike on Sunday in Jabalpur.

Amidst the apprehension of a new wave of Coronavirus, there is opposition to the proposed increase in electricity rates by the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Forum warns of mass movement

Apart from protesting before the state government and the commission on January 3, the forum has warned of a mass movement on the streets if the rates are increased.

The platform argued that lakhs of families of the state are facing economic crisis due to the pandemic and once again the possibility of a new wave of wave is lurking in the dark. It says there's enough difficulty ahead.

President of Civil Consumer Guidance Forum, PG Najpande, told reporters that the state government is sitting silently on the proposal of increase in electricity rates amidst the apprehension of another wave.

However, under the Disaster Management Act and the Electricity Act, the state government can also interfere with the advice of the commission of not to increase the electricity rates, but the government is ignoring the interests of the consumers.

The forum has also demanded action on the CAG report related to power purchase worth Rs 16,000 crore which has come to fore in the Vidhan Sabha recently. The forum has warned that if action is not taken against the culprits in this case, the door of the court will be approached.