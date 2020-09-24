Madhya Pradesh: CID seeks mafia names from 25 districts

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has asked police officials of 25 districts to send names of mafia involved in organised crime. This follows state government’s directives to act against mafia involved in land grab, extortion, illegal mining etc.

The police have begun drive in poll bound districts to arrest people involved in serious crimes.

The ADG Kailash Makwana said details of the people involved in crime pertaining to sand mining, real estate, kidnap, weapons, drugs, liquor, betting and gambling, prostitution, human trafficking, coal, education and finance are being collected.

The SPs of Gwalior, Guna, Bhind, Indore, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani, Khandwa, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandasur, Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni, Balaghat, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Rewa, Hosangabad, Raisen, Betul and Vidisha have been put on the job. The SP, rail, Jabalpur, has also been asked to send details.