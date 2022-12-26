Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan requests PM to inaugurate Global investors Summit (GIS) virtually

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday morning and requested him to virtually address the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in Indore next month. The meeting between the CM and PM lasted for an hour.

During the meeting, CM sought PM’s guidance on programmes in offing including Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Global Investors Summit, Khelo India Youth Games etc. CM also informed the PM about the ongoing development works, progress of Public Welfare Schemes and other relevant subjects.

After the meeting, CM spoke to the media and said that ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan’ will be held in Madhya Pradesh from January 8 to 10. Non Residents of India (NRIs) from more than 80 countries are going to turn up in this convention. As per the tradition of Madhya Pradesh, preparations have been done for their felicitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Indore to inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan.

Global Investors Summit (GIS) will be held on January 11-12. The President of Guana, ministers of many countries along with delegates are going to attend it. Moreover, ambassadors of 34 countries and other diplomats are also going to participate in it. He requested the PM to inaugurate GIS virtually.

In Madhya Pradesh, many programmes of G 20 summit will be held and its eight meetings will be held in Madhya Pradesh. Guidance of PM was sought on the aforesaid subjects and other subjects as well. He informed the PM about the recently introduced PESA Act and requested him to lay the foundation stone of a floating solar plant coming up on the water of the dam. He also informed the PM about the natural farming being done by 53000 farmers in Madhya Pradesh.