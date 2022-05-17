Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan launches development works worth Rs 21,858 crore under Mission Nagroday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan initiated developmental works and dedicated projects worth Rs 21,858 crore to public under Mission Nagroday on Tuesday evening.

Chouhan in his speech focused on implementation of five mantras of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development of cities.

These include making cities face of the state, making lives of citizens easier, providing quality life to every citizen, benefiting poor by freeing them from inconveniences and living with self-respect, the CM added.

He said, "PM Modi has pledged to provide pucca house to every poor by 2024-25. Madhya Pradesh will be ahead in fulfilling this resolution. The plan to construct houses for the poor class on 21,000 acres that has been freed from the mafias will take shape."

Chouhan said that before 2014, the seriousness towards cleanliness in the country was not visible. The roads leading up to the offices were full ‘paan spit’. There were heaps of dirt in public places in the cities as well.

The chief minister further said, "Now our India has become clean. One person has changed the scene. Prime Minister Modi has changed everyone's mind by giving the mantra of beautification and cleanliness of cities."

Today the innovative and unique moong dal distribution programme to save schoolchildren from malnutrition has been launched.

Chouhan said, "Cities also face the problem of illegal colonies. For this, a policy of legalising the colonies has been prepared. Basic facilities like roads and drinking water will be provided in these colonies. Legally, electricity connections will also be provided. The cases of building permission is finalised in 15 days instead of 30 days."

He said, "The number of Deendayal Rasoi Kendras will be increased to provide adequate food for Rs 10 to the people coming to the cities from other places. There will be programmes based on the history, culture and traditions of the city in the glory days of Bhopal and Indore in Night shelters."

He said master plan of Bhopal city will be prepared in the interest of the city.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:47 PM IST