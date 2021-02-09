Madhya Pradesh: Chit fund firms forced to return Rs 800 crore, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that chit fund companies have been forced to return Rs 800 crore to 50,000 people. He made the statement at a meeting of Cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

The chief minister said the campaign against goons was on and the government had freed 2,000 acres worth Rs 10,000 crore from land sharks. Six factories which used to make adulterated food stuff were also demolished. Besides, action was taken against 330 ration mafia, he said.

Chouhan further said that 9,500 children had been rescued under ‘Operation Muskan’, and 80% of them were girls.

Chouhan urged the ministers to freely work and try to do innovations in their departments. Apart from that, all efforts should be made to collect as much revenue as possible, he said.