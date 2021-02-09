Madhya Pradesh: Chit fund firms forced to return Rs 800 crore, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that chit fund companies have been forced to return Rs 800 crore to 50,000 people. He made the statement at a meeting of Cabinet ministers on Tuesday.
The chief minister said the campaign against goons was on and the government had freed 2,000 acres worth Rs 10,000 crore from land sharks. Six factories which used to make adulterated food stuff were also demolished. Besides, action was taken against 330 ration mafia, he said.
Chouhan further said that 9,500 children had been rescued under ‘Operation Muskan’, and 80% of them were girls.
Chouhan urged the ministers to freely work and try to do innovations in their departments. Apart from that, all efforts should be made to collect as much revenue as possible, he said.
Relief amount should not be less than Rs 5K
The relief money that the farmers get if their crops are damaged should not be less than Rs 5,000. The Cabinet approved an amendment to RBC 6(4), which says a minimum amount of Rs 5,000 has, so far, been given for damage to any crop. Now that the RBC has been amended, the farmers will not get less than Rs 5,000.
If the crops damaged are of less value than grant-in-aid, the full amount is given to a farmer. This rule has also been changed and, now, the farmers will get a minimum amount of Rs 5,000.
The Centre’s directives will be followed regarding SDRF funds in case of any natural calamities. It will be done in connection with provisions which are not clear.
1.29 cr families to come under Jal Jiwan Mission
A presentation of Jal Jiwan Mission was made in the Cabinet. As many as 1.29 crore families will be brought under the scheme. Water supply pipes will be installed in those houses under the project worth Rs 44,000 crore. The scheme should be completed by 2023.