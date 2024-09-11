 Madhya Pradesh: Children Wade Through Mud To Reach School In Chhatarpur
Madhya Pradesh: Children Wade Through Mud To Reach School In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur village has been waiting for a concrete road for 78 years

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 01:20 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Children Wade Through Mud To Reach School In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): There is a village in Chhatarpur district without any concrete road even after 78 years of Independence. The residents of three villages have to use a muddy road in Judgudu village under Pachbara Panchayat in Gaurihar Janpad. In summer, the road becomes dusty, and in the rainy season, it turns into mire.

With inputs from Laxmi Narayan Sharma

There is a primary school in Judgudu. Students from Baldupura village, one km from Judgudu, come to the school. Apart from children, the residents of Biharganj also use the road. People falling ill in the rainy season are being brought to Chandla-Sarwai either by tractor-trolley or by bullock cart. 

Other vehicles cannot be driven on this road, some villagers said. The villagers demanded the people’s representatives and the officials of the district administration to construct a concrete road, but nobody paid any heed to their demands.

The issue was put up before the sub-engineer of Prime Minister’s Rural Road Project Shakeel. He said he had visited the village and saw the problems the people are facing because of lack of a road.

According to the Central government’s rules, a concrete road cannot be built under the Prime Minister’s rural Road Project for the village lacks enough population for such a road.

Similarly, CEO of Gaurihar block Govind Singh Rajawat said he would speak to the Gram Pradhan. The issue was also put up before the Minister of State Dileep Ahirwar. He said he did not have any information about such a road. After the issue has come to knowledge, a road will be constructed, Ahirwar said.

