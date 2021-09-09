Madhya Pradesh: Children in the grip of dengue in state, hospitals short of beds in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seasonal diseases have started wreaking havoc in the district as well as the state. Along with viral fever, dengue is taking every age group in its grip.

The figure for dengue patients have crossed 500, but only 333 patients have been found to be dengue positive in the official figures.

Children suffering from infectious diseases are coming out in the number of 100 daily. Till now, 124 patients up to 18 years of age have been infected with dengue in Jabalpur.

The children ward of the Victoria Hospital was seen full of its capacity. About 2-3 children are being admitted on one bed.

55 to 60 children have been admitted in the child ward of Jabalpur district hospital with the arrangement of 24 beds, yet the space is falling short.

Similar conditions come to fore every year. But the question arises as to why does the government preparations come to the ground only when the situation is appalling. The dire situations can be averted by destroying the larva in time and taking all precautionary measures. But the departments are alerted only when the cases of dengue increase.

The situation has become dire in private and other big government hospitals as well. According to the doctors, the humidity has increased due to less than average rain. “This is the reason why larvae and infectious diseases are spreading,” said the doctors.

"The Health Department is engaged in the work of public awareness and larva-specification in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, but still the number of patients is increasing continuously." - Dr RK Paharia District Malaria Officer.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:48 PM IST