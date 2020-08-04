Madhya Pradesh: Children, citizens not allowed to take part in Independence Day events

The children and the people in general are not allowed to take part in this year’s Independence Day due to the corona pandemic.

The General Administration Department has issued guidelines for events to be organised on the Independence Day.

Organising public functions has been banned in the districts and in Janpads. Apart from that, no cultural events will be held on the occasion.

The ministers will not hoist the national flag for the first time in districts.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hoist flat in Bhopal where all ministers will be present. The address of Chouhan to the people of the state will be shown.

The collectors will hoist flag in the districts. GAD has also said all events on that day should be completed by 8.45am, so that the chief minister’s address can be heard in the districts.