Madhya Pradesh: Child rights body takes strong exception to disclosure of identity of minor rape victims

The Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken strong exception to the identity of minor rape survivors being made public on social and print media platforms. The Commission had urged the police to take cognisance of all such cases.

In a letter addressed to the State Director General of Police, Brajesh Chouhan, Member of the Commission said that the Commission has noticed many instances of the identity of minor rape victims being exposed on social and print media by revealing their names, addresses or the names of their parents.

Chouhan said that this was violative of the Supreme Court guidelines and of the Juvenile Justice Act. He urged the DG to take strict action against those guilty of such violators. He also said that an awareness campaign should be launched to make the people aware that they are not supposed to reveal the identity of rape victims in any way.

He also said that those who go to meet rape survivors should not be allowed to carry cameras or mobiles with them. He said that protecting the identity of rape victims is necessary to ensure that they can lead their life with respect and dignity.