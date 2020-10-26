Madhya Pradesh: Child rights body starts tele-counseling

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has started tele -counselling for children suffering from depression in pandemic time. Toll free number - 1800-1212-830 - has been issued for children who can talk to counseller to address depression from 10 am to 1pm and 3pm to 8pm.

Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has brought about a sense of fear and anxiety in children. It has led to psychosocial and mental health implications for children and adolescents. The quality and magnitude of impact on minors is determined by factors like developmental age, educational status, pre-existing mental health condition, being economically underprivileged or being quarantined due to infection or fear of infection.

According to medical expert, there is a need for planning developmental studies, and implementing evidence based elaborative plan of action to cater to psycho social and mental health needs of vulnerable children and adolescents during pandemic and post pandemic.

Similarly, there is a need to upgrade children and adolescents’ access to mental health support services. For this, innovative child and adolescent mental health policies with direct and digital collaborative networks of psychiatrists, psychologists, paediatricians, and community volunteers are necessary.