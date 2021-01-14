Madhya Pradesh: Child rights body issues notice to Congress leader for 'girls can reproduce at 15' remarks

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma has landed in a soup after controversial statement on women's leagal age of marriage. The National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued notice to the Congress MLA and sought "explanation" within two days on his statement.

Earlier, talking to the media on Wednesday, the ex-minister had said, "At the age of 15, a girl is ready for marriage, I don’t know on what basis the chief minister wants to increase the marriage age."