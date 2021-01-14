Madhya Pradesh: Child rights body issues notice to Congress leader for 'girls can reproduce at 15' remarks

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma has landed in a soup after controversial statement on women's leagal age of marriage. The National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued notice to the Congress MLA and sought "explanation" within two days on his statement.
Earlier, talking to the media on Wednesday, the ex-minister had said, "At the age of 15, a girl is ready for marriage, I don’t know on what basis the chief minister wants to increase the marriage age."
The ex-minister made the contentious statement after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan floated the idea of raising the legal age of marriage for women to 21 years.
“The CM has become the new doctor who wanted to increase the age of the marriage, when the nature had maintained that after the age of 15 years the girl can bear a child, than why the CM is creating fuss over the issue," Verma said.
In a notice to Verma, the child rights body asked him to "provide an explanation within 2 days giving reasons and justifying his intention for making such discriminatory statement against minor girls and law."
The BJP leaders have also slammed the Congress leader for his ‘dirty mentality’.
The BJP spokesperson Rajjo Malviya alleged that the Congress leader is having a dirty mindset. The CM wanted to increase the age of the girls just to give them more opportunity to grow well.
